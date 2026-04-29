Zelenskyy to Newsmax: US Focus Shift Weakens Pressure on Russia

The United States' shift in focus to the Middle East has reduced pressure on Russia and risks prolonging the war, and Moscow will not move toward peace without stronger action from Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Newsmax in an exclusive interview.

"We all want to stop this war," Zelenskyy told Newsmax's Shelby Wilder in an interview conducted at the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant on Sunday that aired Wednesday on "National Report." "The problem is that the priority for the United States has now shifted to the Middle East."

"I'm afraid that if we will have just talks, Russia will not feel the most important thing that America can give us, pressure on them," he added.

Zelenskyy said U.S. military support for Ukraine continues, even as diplomatic pressure has eased.

"I don't speak about their weapon packages. It still continues, and we are thankful for this, that we can use European funds and buy some anti-ballistic missiles," he said.

Ukraine remains in close daily contact with American officials, Zelenskyy added, but he stressed weapons alone are not enough without sustained economic and political pressure.

"The United States can put pressure with more sanctions, but they now lift it, yes, because of the Middle East, and we feel this. And I am afraid, of course, because Russia doesn't feel the pressure, and for them it's OK to continue this way of war," he said.

Zelenskyy pointed to the easing of sanctions on Russian oil amid tensions in the Middle East, saying the move has allowed the Kremlin to continue funding its war effort.

"I hope that America will bring back all the sanctions. I heard it in the media. I think maybe I'm mistaken. Secretary [Scott] Bessent said that it's not for the whole period of time. I hope that they will put it again," Zelenskyy said.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's position on the battlefield has improved in recent months, even as he reiterated his desire to end the war.

"By the way, they are not in a strong position, Russia. They are not winning. We are in the best position during the last 9–10 months, I mean, about the battlefield, but in any way, it's better to stop the war," he said.

Zelenskyy also revealed that Ukraine has resisted pressure from partners to scale back strikes on Russian energy infrastructure due to global energy concerns tied to the Middle East.

"We've got the messages from partners that, because of this challenge in the Middle East, maybe not to attack some infrastructure, energy infrastructure in Russia. And of course, I said no, we will respond... nobody proposed an energy ceasefire to us. We are open for this, but if Russia will attack us, we will respond in any way," he said.

Turning to the Middle East, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has provided assistance beyond Europe, including support tied to U.S. operations, though he suggested that cooperation may not be publicly acknowledged.

"First of all, what we did, we sent to several countries who asked us, and also not only the Middle East," he said.

"Some different institutions in the United States also asked us to support, and of course, we are partners, and we decided to do it," Zelenskyy added, noting that it included assistance to American bases.

"If the United States thinks that they didn't ask us, OK," he said.

Zelenskyy also criticized comments from Vice President JD Vance, who has opposed continued U.S. aid to Ukraine, saying such positions risk benefiting Russia.

"[I don't] agree with the vice president," he said. "We are open, and we are not enemies. Russia is the enemy."

But Zelenskyy added that if Vance is "proud that he is not helping us, it means that he is helping Russians."

Zelenskyy said reducing support would weaken both Ukraine and the United States and embolden Moscow.

"Russia doesn't respect weakness, and if nobody will help us, we will be, of course, in a weaker position," he said.

Still, he emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Ukraine relationship.

"I'm sure that the United States is a great partner for Ukraine, and Ukrainians can also strengthen the United States," Zelenskyy said. "In business, people say it's win-win, so why not to win?"

Wilder reports that Sunday marked 40 years since the Chernobyl disaster, the world’s worst nuclear accident.

The State Department said it will contribute $100 million toward repairs to the site’s outer protective shield after a Russian drone reportedly struck the new safe confinement structure last year, blowing a hole in it. The damage is expected to cost about $575 million to repair.

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