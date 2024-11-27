Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: GOP Trying to Secure Border, Keep People Safe

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, on Wednesday hailed a U.S. appeals court's decision to block the Biden administration from destroying razor-wire fencing that Texas placed along its border with Mexico to deter illegal migration, telling Newsmax TV Republicans are "just trying to secure our border and know who is coming into our country."

"And the most sacrosanct thing that any of us have in elected office is to keep people safe," Fallon said during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "The Record."

"Because if you're not safe, then you're not free. And the Biden administration was on the side of chaos and corruption and crime and the cartels. And that's, I think, one of the big reasons why they got their clocks clobbered a few weeks back."

The 2-1 decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals clears the way for Republican-led Texas to pursue a lawsuit accusing the federal government of trespassing without having to remove the fencing.

It also reversed a federal judge's Nov. 2023 refusal to grant a preliminary injunction to Texas, as the state resists federal efforts to remove fencing along the Rio Grande in the vicinity of Eagle Pass, Texas.

On news that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told President-elect Donald Trump migrant caravans are not arriving because they'll be addressed in Mexico, Fallon told Newsmax: "I think Donald Trump is going to really demand that they are a cooperative partner.

"Let's be clear here. Mexico needs us more than we need them. They are a good trading partner. We share ... almost a 2,000-mile border. But they have got to respect the rule of law in our country. They're a narco state. They've got a lot of issues. And President Trump demanded certain things, and we got them in his last, in his first term. What did we get? While your case is adjudicated, you'll wait in Mexico. And then Joe Biden, you know, opened the border wide. So now finally, the rule of law will prevail again," he added.

