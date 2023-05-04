×
Tags: europe | immigration | hungary | cpac

Schlapp to Newsmax: EU Conducting 'Woke Mind Virus' in Europe

By    |   Thursday, 04 May 2023 12:46 PM EDT

The Conservative Political Action Conference is in Hungary because the European Union is "doing this kind of woke virus or woke mind virus in smaller countries in Europe," Matt Schlapp, chairman of the group, said Thursday on Newsmax.

"The EU in Brussels constantly tries to dictate to them the type of policies they can have. It started with immigration — they wanted to mandate unlimited illegal immigration, kind of like the Biden policy brought to Europe — and Hungary said, 'We're not going to do it.' So, [Prime Minister] Viktor Orban has stood against these globalists who are trying to control them," Schlapp said on Newsmax's "National Report."

During a speech Thursday at CPAC Hungary, Orban likened liberalism to a "virus" in an opening speech, painting a picture of a global right-wing movement mobilizing to defeat "progressive elites."

The two-day conference, the second in Hungary in two years, featured segments titled "Make Kids Not War" and "No Country for Woke Men." A sign over the entrance to the venue, a conference hall on the Danube River, read, "No Woke Zone."

After receiving a standing ovation, Orban said Hungary had become "world famous" for its hard-line migration and cultural policies, and offered those in attendance a recipe for implementing a similar agenda at home.

"No migration, no gender, no war," Orban said, urging his international audience to focus on these issues in their own countries.

"Hungary is actually an incubator where experiments are done on the future of conservative policies," Orban said. "Hungary is the place where we didn't just talk about defeating the progressives and liberals and causing a conservative Christian political turn, but we actually did it."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


