Joni Ernst to Newsmax: Harris Has 'No Accomplishments'

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax Saturday that Vice President Kamala Harris "has no accomplishments to her name."

"And yet, she's asking voters to trust her with the presidency of the United States," Ernst told "America Right Now."

Ernst, who appeared live from a bus in Pennsylvania, where she is stumping for former President Donald Trump along with fellow surrogates, said the energy on the ground is palpable.

"We are talking about things that matter to American families, and it's resonating with the folks here in the Keystone State. They are excited to have a president that actually cares about their kitchen table issues, not the hope and joy and good vibes that Kamala Harris is trying to pass off to American families," she said.

Ernst encouraged supports to get out and vote early, assuring that election integrity remains intact.

"Things are much different this year than it was four years ago during COVID, where many of the election officials were able to get away with hijinks because of the COVID excuse. They don't have that excuse ... I do believe that we will be able to secure this election, make sure that the voters feel confident in the election integrity," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!