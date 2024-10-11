WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: erik arroyo | florida | hurricanes | milton | helene | debris | electricity

Sarasota Official to Newsmax: Milton Clean Up 'Logistical Nightmare'

storm debris in florida
Storm debris after Hurricane Milton Oct. 10, in Sarasota, Florida. The storm made landfall at Siesta Key. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 11 October 2024 03:19 PM EDT

Sarasota City Commissioner Erik Arroyo told Newsmax on Friday that officials remain at work restoring power and clearing debris following the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the last two weeks.

Arroyo told "Wake Up America" that some people in the city "are having a more difficult time than others" following the hurricanes, noting that, "you have trees that are down and blocking access to many of the streets" and "people who had debris from the last hurricane … that still wasn't able to be picked up."

He described the situation as "a logistical nightmare," adding, "it's truly not the best situation to be in, but we're doing the best we can."

"We're sticking together, neighbors helping neighbors," Arroyo said. "This is a time to come together."

He also noted that the Federal Emergency Management Agency "has also been in touch, and they're going to be providing a lot of assistance."

According to Arroyo, officials have determined that "there's over a dozen casualties" in the region.

"Today is going to be focused on just making … sure that the people that need it the most are getting their help," he said, mentioning restoring power to county residents, almost half of whom remain without electricity.

However, he added that those efforts have been hampered by electrical fires and other issues caused by damage from the hurricanes.

"That kind of catastrophe just exacerbates the effects of this hurricane, and it's going to make it more difficult to get power back on," Arroyo said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sarasota City Commissioner Erik Arroyo told Newsmax on Friday that officials remain at work restoring power and clearing debris following the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the last two weeks.
erik arroyo, florida, hurricanes, milton, helene, debris, electricity, casualties, catastrophe
303
2024-19-11
Friday, 11 October 2024 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved