Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Fauci Continuously Proven a 'Total Fraud'

With each passing revelation about COVID-19 and its origins, Dr. Anthony Fauci is continuously proven to be a "total fraud," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday.

In reference to new reporting by Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Gutentag alleging that the first people to contract the virus were scientists at the Wuhan, China, lab. Schmitt talked about the deposition Fauci gave in Missouri v. Biden. In that case, the government was accused of colluding with Big Tech to censor speech, including talking about the possibility that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan lab.

"We now know, of course, that that's the most likely place that this happened," Schmitt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "This bombshell allegation is now that Patient Zero is somebody that worked in the lab, and I've got a letter along with Senator [Rand] Paul to get to the bottom of that with the State Department.

"We knew all along that, through the EcoHealth Alliance, Anthony Fauci is a fan of dangerous gain-of-function research. In 2014, that went away here.

"He found innovative ways to get money to gain-of-function research specifically at the Wuhan lab in China. And when this came out, when this broke in late 2019 ... he knew what happened, and he wanted the American people to believe it was something else. All of that is being laid bare now," Schmitt continued.

"I've been talking about that for literally years now. I know others have," Schmitt said. "And so the truth is coming to light bit by bit, and we can never let this happen again."

