×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eric schmitt | anthony fauci | covid | fraud | lab | wuhan | china

Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Fauci Continuously Proven a 'Total Fraud'

By    |   Thursday, 15 June 2023 09:24 PM EDT

With each passing revelation about COVID-19 and its origins, Dr. Anthony Fauci is continuously proven to be a "total fraud," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday.

In reference to new reporting by Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Gutentag alleging that the first people to contract the virus were scientists at the Wuhan, China, lab. Schmitt talked about the deposition Fauci gave in Missouri v. Biden. In that case, the government was accused of colluding with Big Tech to censor speech, including talking about the possibility that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan lab.

"We now know, of course, that that's the most likely place that this happened," Schmitt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "This bombshell allegation is now that Patient Zero is somebody that worked in the lab, and I've got a letter along with Senator [Rand] Paul to get to the bottom of that with the State Department.

"We knew all along that, through the EcoHealth Alliance, Anthony Fauci is a fan of dangerous gain-of-function research. In 2014, that went away here.

"He found innovative ways to get money to gain-of-function research specifically at the Wuhan lab in China. And when this came out, when this broke in late 2019 ... he knew what happened, and he wanted the American people to believe it was something else. All of that is being laid bare now," Schmitt continued.

"I've been talking about that for literally years now. I know others have," Schmitt said. "And so the truth is coming to light bit by bit, and we can never let this happen again."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
With each passing revelation about COVID-19 and its origins, Dr. Anthony Fauci is continuously proven to be a "total fraud," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday.
eric schmitt, anthony fauci, covid, fraud, lab, wuhan, china
309
2023-24-15
Thursday, 15 June 2023 09:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved