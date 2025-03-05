Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Disruptive Dems Show 'They Don't Love America'

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that disruptions by Democrats during President Donald Trump's speech Tuesday during a joint session of Congress show "they don't love America."

"It was an amazing speech," Burlison said on "National Report." "It was inspiring when Trump charted a bold vision for the future, a golden age of America, talking about setting aspirations as far as even going to Mars, acquiring Greenland, balancing the national debt. It was a bold vision for America's future but, unfortunately, the Democrats last night really demeaned themselves."

Despite Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., urging members of his party to avoid disruptions, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, jumped out of his seat as Trump was speaking and began shouting at the president, who was talking about the mandate voters gave him when he swept to victory in November.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warned Green to end his protest and take his seat, but when Green would not, Johnson directed the House sergeant at arms to remove him.

Burlison said Green "might as well have been a streaker," with his disruption of Trump's address.

"Just a self-attention hog who stood up, who absolutely debased the chamber yesterday," Burlison said. "His district should be ashamed of him, and they should throw him out of office for disrespecting. At the end of the day, there were so many things that should be applauded. When Trump was acknowledging the family members of fallen police officers, the Democrats should have stood up and applauded with us."

Burlison said former President Joe Biden's State of the Union address last year "was so boring," but there were moments when Republicans and Democrats "could all stand up … and applaud because we all love America."

"But last night, the Democrats demonstrated they don't love America," Burlison said. "They don't. When Laken Riley's family stood up, they didn't applaud them. There were so many moments that were just very disappointing."

The family members of murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley were present in the House chamber as invited guests Tuesday.

