Dem. Rep. Green Disrupts Trump Speech, Then Gets Booted

Much speculation swirled before President Donald Trump's speech in front of a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night about how Democrats would voice their opposition, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., urging members of his party to avoid disrupting the event.

But Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, ignored his party's leader, jumping out of his seat and shouting at Trump, who was talking about the mandate voters gave him with his victory in November. Trump's speech aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

Initially, Green's outburst was drowned out by chants of "USA! USA! USA!" But when it continued, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., banged his gavel and said, "Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the house and to cease any further disruptions. That's your warning."

As Green's protest continued, Johnson said, "members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session."

Green, an 11-term representative from Houston, refused to take his seat as directed by Johnson, who then ordered the sergeant of arms to remove Green from the House chamber.

After being kicked out, Green, who filed impeachment articles against Trump during his first term and said last month he plans to pursue Trump's impeachment again, told reporters that his protest was "worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up" to Trump, according to The New York Times.

Shortly after he resumed speaking, Trump remarked about how Democrats during his first term never stood with Republicans to applaud his achievements when he addressed Congress, and said that no matter what he did, they would never stand and cheer.

"This is my fifth such speech to Congress, and once again, I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud," he said. "Nothing I can do. I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history, or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded.

"And these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements. They won't do it no matter what. Five. Five times I've been up here. It's very sad. And it just shouldn't be this way. So, Democrats sitting before me, for just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America, for the good of our nation? Let's work together, and let's truly make America great again."

