Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Time to Abolish 'Rogue' ATF

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he's taking another run at abolishing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives because it's a "rogue agency" that's been a "disaster from the beginning."

Burlison announced last week that he will introduce a bill to abolish the ATF, an effort first launched by former GOP congressman Matt Gaetz last year. Burlison told "Newsline" that the ATF continues to trample on the 2nd Amendment.

"The ATF is really a duplicative agency. They co-opt the efforts of each state, whether it's a sheriff's office or local police or a highway patrol, they commandeer those resources to bend their will and have them enforce the radical and anti-2nd Amendment policies of a bunch of bureaucrats in the ATF," Burlison said. "They've abused the 2nd Amendment again and again and again. Just recently with the pistol brace rule."

Burlison added: "This is a rogue agency. I think they've been a disaster from the beginning. Again and again, this agency continues to violate the rights of the American people, and I think that it's time we let the states regulate the laws that are passed by lawmakers in the states.

"I think that means we need to abolish the ATF."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com