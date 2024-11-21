Gallup Poll: Republican Women Scooping Up Guns

More Republican women are owning guns, according to a new Gallup Poll, as gun ownership among adults remains steady.

The percentage of Republican women who own a gun increased from 19% in 2007-2012 to 33% in 2019-2024, according to Gallup. Gun ownership rates have fallen 7% among Democrat men to 29%, and fell 5% among independent men to 39%, according to the poll.

Republican men remain the most likely gun owners at 60%, according to Gallup.

The survey found men (43%) are more than twice as likely as women (20%) to own a gun, though the gender gap has decreased from 30 points in 2007-12 to 23 points in 2019-24.

The political party gap among gun owners has increased, according to Gallup. In 2007-2012, personal gun ownership rates differed by 16 points among Republicans, 38%, and Democrats, 22%. Now the gap is 28 points, 47% and 19%, respectively, according to Gallup.

Gallup's survey showed a wide gap in gun ownership rates between self-identified rural, 51%, and big city residents, 20%. Rural residents are the lone major subgroup among whom a majority say they personally own a gun. Americans living in small cities, towns or suburbs generally have gun ownership rates near the national average, according to Gallup.

Southern residents (40%) are twice as likely as Eastern residents (19%) to own a gun, while those in the Midwest and West have average levels of gun ownership, Gallup reported.

Democrats and liberals, age 18 to 29, had the lowest rate of gun ownership, along with resident of big cities in the East, according to Gallup.

Gallup surveyed 6,425 adults from 2019-24, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 1 percentage point at the 95% confidence level.