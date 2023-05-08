×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eric adams | migrant | burden | new york | counties

Lawler to Newsmax: NYC's Adams Shifting Migrant Burden to Counties

By    |   Monday, 08 May 2023 06:05 PM EDT

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., tells Newsmax New York City Mayor Eric Adams is shifting the burden of the expected migrant surge — following the ending of Title 42 — on neighboring municipalities. 

Speaking with "American Agenda," Lawler says he supports the decision of Rockland County, New York executive Ed Day to declare a state of emergency otherwise banning New York City Mayor Eric Adams from bussing of migrants to lessen the Big Apple's burden.

"I absolutely support the county executive in this," Lawler says. "He's been doing a terrific job along with our town Supervisor Teresa Kenny in the Town of Orangetown, fighting back against Eric Adams's plan to bus 340 single male migrants up to Rockland County and house them in a hotel."

"Eric Adams," the congressman adds, "is trying to set up a New York City shelter in the Town of Orangetown. They talked about how they're going to have housing, food, laundry service, and health care services in this hotel, the Town of Orangetown has a town code that does not allow for stays longer than 30 days. And so Eric Adams is violating town laws."

The prospective impact of Title 42's ending is already being felt in the Northeast. In New York City, according to CNN, it has already "become a full-blown crisis."

For 2023 New York City is projected to spend $1.4 billion caring for the migrants and $2.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2024.

"Mayor Eric Adams," CNN notes, "has been vocal in his calls for more aid, saying the migrant arrivals in his city and others in the Northeast should be handled by the federal government. The financial burden, he said recently, is also taking a toll on the city, which on Friday was awarded $30.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in humanitarian aid — a fraction of the $350 million the city asked for."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., tells Newsmax New York City Mayor Eric Adams is shifting the burden of the expected migrant surge - following the ending of Title 42 - on neighboring municipalities.
eric adams, migrant, burden, new york, counties
358
2023-05-08
Monday, 08 May 2023 06:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved