Lawler to Newsmax: NYC's Adams Shifting Migrant Burden to Counties

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., tells Newsmax New York City Mayor Eric Adams is shifting the burden of the expected migrant surge — following the ending of Title 42 — on neighboring municipalities.

Speaking with "American Agenda," Lawler says he supports the decision of Rockland County, New York executive Ed Day to declare a state of emergency otherwise banning New York City Mayor Eric Adams from bussing of migrants to lessen the Big Apple's burden.

"I absolutely support the county executive in this," Lawler says. "He's been doing a terrific job along with our town Supervisor Teresa Kenny in the Town of Orangetown, fighting back against Eric Adams's plan to bus 340 single male migrants up to Rockland County and house them in a hotel."

"Eric Adams," the congressman adds, "is trying to set up a New York City shelter in the Town of Orangetown. They talked about how they're going to have housing, food, laundry service, and health care services in this hotel, the Town of Orangetown has a town code that does not allow for stays longer than 30 days. And so Eric Adams is violating town laws."

The prospective impact of Title 42's ending is already being felt in the Northeast. In New York City, according to CNN, it has already "become a full-blown crisis."

For 2023 New York City is projected to spend $1.4 billion caring for the migrants and $2.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2024.

"Mayor Eric Adams," CNN notes, "has been vocal in his calls for more aid, saying the migrant arrivals in his city and others in the Northeast should be handled by the federal government. The financial burden, he said recently, is also taking a toll on the city, which on Friday was awarded $30.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in humanitarian aid — a fraction of the $350 million the city asked for."

