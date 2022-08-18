Enes Freedom to Newsmax: Sacrificing NBA Career for Human Rights 'Bigger Than Basketball'

Enes Freedom officially obtained United States citizenship after playing basketball in America for the past 12 years (including a brief stint at the University of Kentucky).

To celebrate becoming an American, Enes changed his last name from "Kanter" to "Freedom."

Most recently, Freedom received Hardwired Global's signature humanitarian award, honoring those advocating for human rights around the world.

"It was an honor" to win Hardwired Global's award, Freedom told Newsmax on Monday while appearing on "National Report" with hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg. "I'm so appreciative [of Hardwired Global] working so hard to stand up for what's right. It was a beautiful moment."

During his Newsmax interview, Freedom was joined by Tina Ramirez, Hardwired's president and founder.

Ramirez said Freedom was an easy choice for this year's award, given his courage to stand up for human rights in America and China, along with his native country of Turkey.

"At Hardwired, we believe that everybody is hard-wired for freedom, and no one exemplifies that more than Enes," said Ramirez. "People are literally having their organs harvested in China, and [Enes] had the guts to stand up and say something."

Ramirez also admires Freedom's personal sacrifice, from a salary perspective, saying he has been "blackballed" by the NBA — which has highly lucrative TV and marketing contracts with China. "We wish more Americans would stand up for freedom ... Enes lost his livelihood, lost his family" in Turkey.

Freedom, 30, understands that human rights advocacy might have cost him a few more NBA seasons. At the same time, Freedom had grown wary of the "hypocrisy" within league circles.

Freedom saluted the NBA for choosing not to schedule games on Election Night (Nov. 8). However, he also said the league only aligns itself with left-leaning voting initiatives.

"They will push you to only vote for a certain party, and that is unacceptable. That shouldn't be the case in America," says Freedom.

It also bothers Freedom when players and coaches only support his belief system, or praise TV appearances for certain causes, in quiet or private conversations.

"I was seeing how [the players and league] would stand up for things, until it started affecting their money and their businesses; and that was unacceptable to me," says Freedom, while adding that human rights are essential in every corner of the globe.

Standing up for what's right "is bigger than myself ... bigger than basketball," Freedom says.

