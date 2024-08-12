McFarland to Newsmax: Harris Will Ban Drilling, Buy Foreign Oil

If Vice President Kamala Harris becomes president of the United States, she will hinder domestic production of oil and at the same time buy oil from other countries, former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland suggested on Newsmax on Monday.

"They're going to run the economy right into the ground," McFarland told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

McFarland added that Harris' "primary foreign policy-economic policy" is "to stop fracking, to ban American production of natural gas and oil from rocks."

The former security adviser said oil or energy production in the United States under former President Donald Trump was the "driver of the American economic prosperity."

But now, "they want to undo that. They want to make the United States once again dependent on everybody" else's "energy," she said.

On July 18, Harris gave a speech, saying, "Today, America has record energy production, and we are energy independent."

However, according to Politifact, when it comes to the refining of domestic oil for domestic use, Harris' statement is incorrect.

"In one key regard," Politifact wrote, "the U.S. is not energy independent: The U.S. is a net importer of crude oil, which keeps the U.S. and its economy beholden to overseas developments."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com