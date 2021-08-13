Rep. Emmer to Newsmax: GOP 2022 Ad Sends 'Important' Message About Dems

A Republican ad that calls out Democrats for their stance on defunding police departments shows an "important" message ahead of the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, Rep. Tom Emmer said on Newsmax Friday.

"(It shows) the Democrats' positions on the issues that are impacting America, whether it's rising prices from gas to groceries or it's this insane call to defund the police," the Minnesota Republican told Newsmax' "National Report."

Polling in battleground states shows that 75% of Americans "love their police departments" and do not accept "lawless violence," but Democrats want to "become the party of defund the police," Emmer said.

He added that police officers in his district are going a "great job" working with the community and with "young people and adults alike" because, at some point, they will need to serve those people.

"That's the kind of foresight and forward thinking that we need, (not) this insanity of defunding the police," said Emmer. "I'll assure tax dollars to protect myself, but I'm going to take away your safe security. That's not a winning message at the ballot box. "

Emmer also responded to the news that a group of nine moderate House Democrats is refusing to vote for the $3.5 trillion spending resolution bill unless a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill gets the first vote.

"Let's let's be very clear; there's no such thing as a moderate Democrat left in the House to fight on," said Emmer. "The left is between the absolute socialist left and the radical, the liberal San Francisco liberal left."

And by voting in the higher-priced bill, lawmakers will be blamed for rising inflation, the national crime wave, and for the border crisis, Emmer said.

"They want to talk about anything but this, so they're going to claim that they are moderates and that they're going to vote for something. I just don't see it happening," said Emmer.

The congressman also commented on the border situation and said the best plan would be to enforce laws that are already on the books, and if Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas isn't willing to do that, maybe it's time to replace him.

"We're talking about having greater security for people who want to go into a restaurant in New York than we're having in our southern border," said Emmer. "Apparently you have to produce some kind of proof that you've been vaccinated to go to a restaurant in New York, but you don't have to produce anything except your person to cross our southern border."

