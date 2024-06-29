Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Biden's Candidacy Bleeding to Death'

Presidential campaigns are not broken down and beaten in one debate or one fell swoop, it takes death by 1,000 cuts, but we are watching President Joe Biden's candidacy bleeding to death, according to presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"The important thing to realize is this pressure to pull out is not happening in the sealed room like the debate was; it's out there in public for all of us to see, and you're watching Biden bleed on the floor," Morris told "Saturday Report" host Rita Cosby. "And, you know, loss of blood after a while catches up with you and kills you.

"And I think that what we're watching here is the opening stages of Biden's candidacy bleeding to death."

One bad debate is not going to stop the power of the incumbency, but there could be a string of dominoes to lead him to withdraw, perhaps, Morris predicted.

"We have to realize that one blow isn't going to knock Biden out of this race; it's the cumulative blows," Morris continued. "First was the debate performance. Coming up soon will be the debate polling that shows how badly he was hurt.

"After that, you're going to have the donors taking their money out and putting it somewhere else. After that, you're going to have one after another of congressmen and senators trying to distance themselves from him.

"And eventually I think that what's going to happen is that the, those who do not want to have to shelter under the Biden umbrella — one hell of a place to be in a storm — are going to get together and basically become renegade Democrats, calling on Biden to withdraw.

"And as these events accumulate, they'll build up a critical mass that will eventually be impossible for Biden to ignore."

But The New York Times calling on Biden to end his reelection campaign for the "good of the country" is an important step, perhaps, according to Morris.

"Well, I think that's huge," Morris said. "I think The New York Times is to the Democratic Party as Radio Moscow was to the Communist Party. It's kind of the spokesperson and their thinking arm.

"The editorial board of The New York Times is a little bit like Wizard of Oz. You know, you think they're absolutely incredible, and it's just a bunch of crazy left-wing leanings.

"But the fact of the matter is that it has tremendous influence."

The question has to be raised not if the "avalanche" overwhelms the president but when, according to Morris.

"Every time there's a debate, it'll be good for Trump," he continued. "I think the question is not will Trump debate, but will he have an opponent and who the opponent will be?

"I do not think Biden can last the firestorm that he's ignited. When all of these developments cumulatively add up, I think it will be evident that Biden can't win and will have to pull out," he continued.

"Politics is a very active profession. It's filled with wolves and sharks, and they know when to pounce and they know when they smell blood in the water," Morris concluded to Cosby. "And I think that we're going to begin to see — and they're all running for office, the whole House of Representatives is up and 22 Democratic senators — and they're all going to scramble to get out from under Joe Biden's umbrella, as we put it earlier in the show.

"And as that calvacade continues — you call it a calvacade; I call it an avalanche — I think we're that we're going to see a party demanding that Biden pull out and ... each time one of those hits, it will diminish him further," Morris said.

"It will tank his polls more, his fundraising will be cut. I expect you to begin to see a website, something like Democrats Without Biden. And I think that you're going to see money being diverted from Biden to independent campaigns for senator, governor, and Congress."

As for the Trump debate performance and scorecard, it is too wide to call, he said.

"I would absolutely give Trump an A- and, you know, I'm not literate enough to figure out what Biden would get.

"What's 'too low for zero?' as Elton John once said."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com