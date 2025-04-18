Egg Group President to Newsmax: N.Y. Gov. Hochul Using Prices as 'Political Football'

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul is wrong to blame high prices for her choice not to use real eggs at an annual Easter event, American Egg Board President and CEO Emily Metz told Newsmax on Friday.

Hochul in multiple interviews has bashed President Donald Trump for escalating egg prices.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report," Metz told co-hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg that the governor is wrong on two counts: egg prices are declining and Trump was not to blame for when prices were at their highest.

"Egg prices are about bird flu, period. Full stop. And it's disappointing that we're continuing to use eggs as a political football here," said Metz, alluding to an outbreak cited as the major cause of price spikes in January and February. "Egg prices are down. Wholesale egg prices are down week over week. We'll see that come down at retail as well.

"But our farmers have been absolutely devastated by this virus. And I think it's disappointing that we're seeing someone who's not supporting America's egg farmers, especially at this time of need."

Metz said real eggs are needed to adequately celebrate Easter.

"Easter is a celebration. And even in times, in incredibly challenging times like our egg farmers are going through right now, we still have to take moments to celebrate with time honored traditions like dyeing real Easter eggs," she said.

"And I think it is a moment to do that. This is not about politics. It's about bringing a couple moments of joy with some time-honored traditions. And you can't have those traditions without real eggs."

Unlike Hochul, Trump's team announced that real eggs will be used for the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

"This is our Super Bowl," Metz said of the White House event. "This is the egg day of Easter. Of course, Passover started last weekend. Lots of eggs used at Passover as well. You cannot have your springtime traditions without eggs.

"We are so appreciative that the administration is once again continuing our long standing national tradition of using real eggs for the White House Easter Egg roll."

The American Egg Board (AEB) was created by an act of Congress in 1976 at the request of America's egg farmers, who desired to pool resources for national category-level egg marketing.

The AEB will present Melania Trump with the first lady's commemorative egg, an actual chicken egg crafted by a specialized egg artist. It's a tradition that began in 1977.

"This egg is really a symbol of her [the first lady's] passion for children, for supporting children at every stage of their development," Metz said. "And of course, through her best and her fostering the future initiatives."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com