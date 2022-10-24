Debate Offers Oz, Fetterman Pathways to Victory

After weeks of debating whether to debate, Pennsylvania’s candidates for U.S. Senate — Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz — are set to square off in their first and only face to face on Tuesday, with recent polls showing the high-stakes race as a dead heat.

The race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is being closely watched on all sides as the GOP works to win back outright control of the Senate, which is currently split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, serving as the tie-breaking vote.