State Sen. Mastriano to Newsmax: Republicans Push for Election Integrity in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, told Newsmax that administrative practices under Gov. Tom Wolf made it harder to conduct in-person voting rather than mail-in voting.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co.," Mastriano, a retired Army Colonel, stated that he was familiar with mail-in voting as a member of the armed forces. And if he did not fill in the ballot perfectly, then it would be rejected. But Mastriano highlighted that under the Wolf administration, standards for mail-in voting have become lax.

"To add to that, the Wolf administration," Mastriano said, "[on] the 23rd of October also made additional changes that especially, the Democratic counties could cure the ballots. Now I was in the military for 30 years and obviously used absentee extensively. And it was very, very clear if I did not.. fill out the ballot properly, it would be thrown out...And the Wolf administration they actually allowed messed up or incorrectly filled in ballots to be cured."

To "cure" a ballot means someone who filled out a ballot incorrectly would be offered the opportunity to correct the problem. However, Pennsylvania lacks a formal cure process.

Mastriano said he is working on putting out "a ballot initiative requiring voter ID. So instead of running legislation that's gonna get vetoed, as [Wolf] has done just two weeks ago, in fact, on voting reform. We'll put it before the people. It takes two sessions of the Senate and the House to put it on the measure on the ballot. And then the people should decide if they want voting ID. I also have additional measures that we're trying to get on the ballot to repeal no excuse mail-in voting. As it is right now, it's the wild wild west, and it's just we don't know [what's] right and wrong on it." Mastriano's last statement refers to the lack of formal process on mail-in cured ballots.

