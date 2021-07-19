Trump Weighs In on Arizona Election Audit: 'Give the Routers!'

Former President Donald Trump says Maricopa County's refusal to allow full transparency amid the 2020 presidential election audit makes him skeptical once again, suggesting that county election officials have something to hide.

"Why won't the RINO Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Arizona give the routers?" Trump asked in a statement Monday from his Save America PAC. "What are they trying to hide? They are fighting for life or death. What is going on?"

The latest request for information involves auditors requesting routers from the county for inspection.

"Give the routers!" Trump's statement continued. "Doesn't this mean that the voting was, despite their statements to the contrary, connected to the Internet? The voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election was monumental, and the facts are coming out daily!"

The Republican-held Arizona Senate originally subpoenaed the internet routers from the county polling places, but the county rejected the request, claiming it would cost $6 million to replace them. A similar claim led Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to destroy voting machines that were inspected by auditors.

Officials skeptical of election fraud argued that Hobbs' claim the voting machines could be compromised by auditors is evidence they are indeed vulnerable to tampering. The voting machines audited would not be used in future elections, Hobbs said, but Arizona Republicans noted they would have been subjected to the inspection and certification process in place in the state.

Also, with respect to the routers subpoena, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone has said law enforcement security would have been jeopardized, the Arizona Mirror reported.

Auditors argue the routers are critical to finishing a complete report on election vulnerabilities, but Maricopa County election officials say the voting machines were not connected to the internet.

According to CyFir CEO Ben Cotton, one of the subcontractors doing the audit, submitting the routers for inspection would not compromise security, according to the Mirror.