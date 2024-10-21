Former White House Official to Newsmax: 'Bread and Butter Issues' Boosting Trump

Former White House and Pentagon official Douglas MacKinnon said the 2024 presidential election will be decided by "bread and butter issues," which means Vice President Kamala Harris has a problem when voters go to the polls.

"American voters are asking themselves the same question President Trump asked the other day: 'Were you better off four years ago than you are now?'" MacKinnon said Monday on Newmax's "Newsline." And what's hurting Kamala Harris more than anything is people in the communities that she's counting on are realizing, guess what? Our lives were better four years ago than they are now.

"This comes down to bread and butter issues. This comes down to inflation. … Can I pay the rent? Can I afford my mortgage? Can I feed my children? Can I pay the electricity when the winter comes? These are real issues that real Americans are paying attention to, and they understand that Donald Trump is focusing on those issues."

Harris' surrogates are "failing miserably across the board," MacKinnon said, because "the American people are very bright and the Democratic Party does not give them credit for how intelligent the American voter is."

"They see right through this," he said. "They understand that, generally, whatever the Democrats are projecting on the Republicans or on Trump, they themselves are doing."

MacKinnon also said Harris' media strategy of speaking mainly to friendly outlets has "backfired."

"You have to speak to what your vision is," MacKinnon said. "Your entire campaign cannot be like, I don't like Donald Trump. He's bad for the country. But what are you going to offer Kamala Harris to the American people, to the American voters? And when it comes to that issue, she's just a blank and the American people realize that.

"She is petrified to speak in public because she realizes she can't do it without a teleprompter.

"All these things are starting to seep into the American voter, and especially to the undecided voters, to some even Democratic voters that are realizing, Wait a minute, this is about not only my future, but the future of my children and grandchildren and under a Kamala Harris administration, it's only going to get worse for my family.

"And so these are the issues that are finally settling in to the American voters and why I believe this election is breaking so dramatically towards President Trump."

