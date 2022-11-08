Doug Mastriano to Newsmax: I'll Defy Biden, Open More Coal Plants

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano vowed Tuesday on Newsmax that he would increase the use of fossil fuels in the state if he's victorious, following President Joe Biden's statement that he would shut down coal plants and rely on alternative energy.

"I am concerned that they are going to close down our coal plants. We have 26 in Pennsylvania," Mastriano told "Wake Up America." "If I am governor, that's not going to happen. They are not going to touch our coal plants. in fact, I am going to open more of them."

He vowed that, "we are going to drill and dig like never before in Pennsylvania, and we are going to bring back prosperity and wealth."

Mastriano said that his opponent, Josh Shapiro and the Democrats, "clearly stand against energy production," stressing that this is a mistake because "America relies heavily upon fossil fuels, and we can't turn our back on that."

He also slammed Shapiro for calling him "by far the most dangerous and extreme candidate running for office in the nation."

Mastriano pointed out that his is a retired Army colonel who, for 30 years, led "our nation's sons and daughters around the world in difficult missions, entrusted with defending our constitutional republic in combat, [and] having top-secret access to some of the nation's most sensitive secrets."

He promised to "bring common sense back to the commonwealth" after on Shapiro's watch as the state's attorney general, crime has gone through the roof, murders are at a record high in Philadelphia and businesses are closing up.

