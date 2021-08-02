Rep. Doug LaMalfa to Newsmax: GOP May Need Own COVID Protocols

If Republicans can't "dig deeper" with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and health experts and get some real answers then it is time to move forward and establish protocols to protect the United States, Rep. Doug LaMalfa said on Newsmax Monday.

"I think Dr. Fauci needs to have a lot more questions asked about him, as well as others that are denying what has become very obvious to many, many of us for the past year," the California Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "If we're not able to dig deeper with Dr. Fauci and others in the CDC or the WHO, then we needed to move forward as if we already know what we do know."

That means establishing protocols to protect the United States "from further action by a Wuhan-type institute or others, and be very, very wary of what China and the Chinese Communist Party really is up to with this," LaMalfa added.

The lawmaker, who was responding to a Republican-backed report that says COVID-19 was started with a leak of the novel coronavirus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, added that he does not think Democrats and their committees will get anywhere with Fauci after declaring they "love" him.

LaMalfa also said he doesn't think the congressional process will work with the Jan. 6 special committee, which he called "Trump impeachment 3.0," when Democrats aren't willing to ask questions about what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi knew before the events of that day unfolded.

"It's become so hyper-political now," he said. "Dr. Fauci has got his, uh, defenders to the death and people on our side asking, do you know what is the real deal here. Course, this all coupled with the flip flopping on the masks."

The congressman also sounded off about the talks for infrastructure and the demands from progressives on passing a $3.5 spending bill in the Senate.

"The infrastructure bill as done in the Senate so far is, maybe, it's an okay one," LaMalfa said. "It's certainly better than what the House was going to put out, but now, calls to tie the bipartisan infrastructure deal with the more expensive spending bill is wrong.

"(It is) a $3.5 trillion pig in a poke," he said. "We don't know what it is what they intend to do, and they want us to start putting meat on the bones, maybe in September in order to spend their way to oblivion."

