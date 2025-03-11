Doug Ford to Newsmax: Trump Deal to Blame for High Canadian Tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told Newsmax on Tuesday that high Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods result from the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement negotiated by President Donald Trump during his first administration.

"It was President Trump's deal. It was the greatest deal ever. And that's fine. Now, it's not the greatest deal. That's fine, too. Let's sit down and negotiate," Ford told "Finnerty."

"Let's just remember, it was President Trump that put this deal together. I was part of that deal. And it was the greatest deal ever. Now, maybe he's changed his mind. That's fine. But let's sit down and negotiate a fair trade for both countries."

Ford stressed the urgency of addressing trade concerns, citing market instability.

"Markets tumbled over $4 trillion, and inflation is going up. People will be unemployed. And I don't want that for the American people or for the Canadian people."

The premier defended Canada's trade policies, rejecting claims that tariffs are unfair and emphasizing the close economic ties between the U.S. and Canada.

"We need each other. Canadians love Americans, and vice versa. We just need to move forward and keep an eye on all our other foes around the world that don't share our values in Canada or the U.S."

Addressing concerns about trade imbalances, Ford pointed to Canada's contribution to U.S. energy needs.

"Take our oil — the 4.3 million barrels that we ship down to keep the U.S. economy — going off the balance sheet. The U.S. has a $56 billion surplus in services and manufacturing. And if they want to sit down and negotiate, by all means, let's sit down at the table. Let's move forward."

He then called for a renewed commitment to cooperation.

"Let's give the market certainty and prosper together. I believe in building an American fortress and a Canadian fortress — put a ring around that and protect us from China."

Ford also expressed surprise at the current trade tensions.

"I never thought in a million years we'd be in this situation. Even a lot of Republican elected officials were caught off guard."

He warned against economic infighting, saying, "As we're going at each other, China is building their critical mineral supply around the world."

Ford dismissed speculation that he had been pressured to soften his stance on the threat of a 25% energy tariff, saying, "No one told me to back off. I called a compromise. When there's a fever pitch in any negotiation, I think cooler heads have to prevail."

He credited Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for extending an olive branch, noting they would meet Thursday to discuss the issue.

