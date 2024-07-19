Doug Collins to Newsmax: MSNBC Deflecting From Trump

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., Thursday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" slammed MSNBC's Joy Reid for her comments comparing President Joe Biden's current bout with COVID to the attempted assassination of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"They're just making it up as they go because they're so desperate to turn the attention from the powerful week that's going on right now in Milwaukee," Collins said. "MSNBC will do anything to get out of trying to actually say, 'Hey, this has been a good week for Donald Trump in Milwaukee after an assassin tried to kill him.' They just can't bring their words to say that."

