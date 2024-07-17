Gov. Burgum: Trump Will Unleash US Energy Independence

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night that when Donald Trump wins the election in November, he will unleash energy independence that will make it prosperous for all Americans.

"Unleashing American energy dominance is our path back to prosperity and peace through strength," said Burgum, once considered to be on Trump's shortlist for a running mate. "Teddy Roosevelt encouraged America to speak softly and carry a big stick. Energy dominance will be the big stick that President Trump will carry.

"Yes, President Trump will make sure that America is selling energy to our allies versus buying it from our adversaries."

Burgum said innovation has always been the source of American greatness and Trump champions innovation over regulation.

"Serving as a governor with President Trump was like having a beautiful breeze at our back," Burgum said. "He cut taxes and he cut red tape. Serving as a governor under Joe Biden has been like a gale-force wind in our face. Biden's war on energy hurts every American because the cost of energy is in everything we use or touch every day.

"Biden's red tape has raised the price of the gas in your car, the cost of food on your table, the clothes on your back, and it has even raised your rent. … Biden is acting like a dictator. He's using mandates to shut down reliable baseload electricity.

"That's why your electric bills have soared upward as our nation's electric grid reliability spirals downward. Four more years of Joe will usher an era of Biden brownouts and blackouts."

