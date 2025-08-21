Sec. Burgum to Newsmax: Trump Backs Police With Action, Not Words

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum praised President Donald Trump on Newsmax on Thursday for actively supporting law enforcement, saying Trump demonstrates his commitment through actions and resources rather than rhetoric.

Burgum added that Trump's approach to law enforcement extends beyond words, citing financial backing, executive orders, and direct engagement with police officers.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Burgum responded to questions about Trump's plan to join federal authorities for a "ride-along" with police in Washington, D.C. The secretary framed the ride-along as part of a broader effort to restore law enforcement capabilities and public safety in the district.

"Well, we know that President Trump is 'back the blue.' But heading out with the U.S. Park Police tonight, this is the oldest law enforcement group in the country, founded by George Washington in 1791," is something else, Burgum said.

"The U.S. Park Police were sidelined by Joe Biden's administration. Now they're re-empowered by President Trump. And President Trump not only got their back and [is] backing the blue, but not with his words, with his actions, with his financial support, with executive orders."

Burgum said Trump intends to make Washington "the safest capital city in the world, full stop. It's going to happen. And he's doing it with leadership."

Earlier Thursday, Trump met with police officers and military personnel in the nation's capital. He praised their efforts during what he described as a crackdown on crime in the district, which he has labeled a crime emergency.

"I just want to thank everybody very much for being here," Trump said. "I wanted to do this. We've had some incredible results that have come out, and it's like a different place. It's like a different city. It's the capital. It's going to be the best in the world."

In a separate interview with radio host Todd Starnes earlier in the day, Trump confirmed he planned to accompany law enforcement and the National Guard in the evening.

"He's going to make D.C. the safest capital city in the world," Burgum said.

