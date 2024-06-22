Bill Stepien to Newsmax: Trump Debate Prep Is All Non-Conventional

Former White House Director of Political Affairs Bill Stepien told Newsmax on Saturday that former President Donald Trump’s debate preparation will be “non-conventional.”

In May, President Joe Biden and Trump agreed to hold two debates, one on June 27 hosted by CNN and the other on September 10 hosted by ABC. Stepian also served as campaign manager for Trump 2020 and is familiar with how the former president will prepare himself.

“Advisors like me try and tell a candidate what to say and how to look and how to smile at the camera. That’s not him. He’s not looking for advisers to tell him when to use the canned applause line. He’s inquisitive in debate prep. He asks a lot of questions. He asks questions on policy and approach but there is not replica of a stage. So that’s not him,” Stepien said during an appearance on “Saturday Agenda.”

Stepien noted the stark difference between Biden and Trump with the debate now only 5 days away. While Biden has shuttered himself inside Camp David for a week to prepare, Trump is out engaging with voters. “He’s on the campaign trail, he’s running his businesses, he doing the things that a candidate does. He’s not taking a week off [like Biden] which is really concerning to me. It should concern everybody.”

