WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donaldtrump | billstepien | debate | biden

Bill Stepien to Newsmax: Trump Debate Prep Is All Non-Conventional

Bill Stepien to Newsmax: Trump Debate Prep Is All Non-Conventional

By    |   Saturday, 22 June 2024 03:28 PM EDT

Former White House Director of Political Affairs Bill Stepien told Newsmax on Saturday that former President Donald Trump’s debate preparation will be “non-conventional.”

In May, President Joe Biden and Trump agreed to hold two debates, one on June 27 hosted by CNN and the other on September 10 hosted by ABC.  Stepian also served as campaign manager for Trump 2020 and is familiar with how the former president will prepare himself.

“Advisors like me try and tell a candidate what to say and how to look and how to smile at the camera.  That’s not him.  He’s not looking for advisers to tell him when to use the canned applause line. He’s inquisitive in debate prep. He asks a lot of questions. He asks questions on policy and approach but there is not replica of a stage. So that’s not him,” Stepien said during an appearance on “Saturday Agenda.”

Stepien noted the stark difference between Biden and Trump with the debate now only 5 days away.  While Biden has shuttered himself inside Camp David for a week to prepare, Trump is out engaging with voters. “He’s on the campaign trail, he’s running his businesses, he doing the things that a candidate does.  He’s not taking a week off [like Biden] which is really concerning to me.  It should concern everybody.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories:

1169748

1169718

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
donaldtrump,billstepien,debate,biden
277
2024-28-22
Saturday, 22 June 2024 03:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved