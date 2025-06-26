Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Senate Parliamentarian 'Gutted' OBBB

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax that the Senate Parliamentarian has gutted the "One Big Beautiful Bill" covering permanent tax cuts and government spending cuts. The legislation was passed earlier in the House.

Donalds told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday that a lot of people are asking questions about how this can happen. "A lot of these spending cut provisions are being gutted by the Senate parliamentarian, and I know that everybody at home is saying, wait, who's the Senate parliamentarian, and what election did she win?"

He explained that the parliamentarian is a paid staff position. "The truth is, she's an employee of the Senate, been there for a very long time."

But he said the parliamentarian has arbitrarily changed applications of Senate rules. "And so while [former President] Joe Biden and [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi were shoveling left-wing policy through budget reconciliation under the first half of the Biden administration, the same Senate parliamentarian is telling us that we can't make these simple spending cuts and adjustments."

He reviewed examples, "Like, making sure illegal aliens are not on Medicaid, or if there are blue states who want to be sanctuary status and provide healthcare to illegals, that we will reduce the federal match for said healthcare. They are kicking all of that out of the bill. This is creating a real problem."

The Florida congressman and announced gubernatorial candidate in Florida said senators have two options. "Number one, take the House bill. Let's move forward. Or number two, get rid of the Senate parliamentarian."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has said he will not overrule the parliamentarian, but did say he had a plan to rework provisions of the legislation that were blocked, without offering details.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is opposed to that move. He posted, "This is a perfect example of why Americans hate THE SWAMP. Unelected bureaucrats think they know better than U.S. Congressmen who are elected BY THE PEOPLE." He demanded the firing of the parliamentarian for pursuing a "woke agenda."

The Bipartisan Policy Center described the role of the Senate parliamentarian as to "provide nonpartisan advice to the presiding officer, chamber and committee leaders, individual senators, and staff about Senate rules, precedents, and statutes as they pertain to Senate proceedings."

