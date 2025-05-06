Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Dems Conveniently Follow Immigration Law

It's convenient for Democrats not to follow the law when it comes to migrants entering the United States illegally, but when it comes to deporting them, they're all about due process, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"You have the Democratic left that is so committed to open borders that they will ignore the law on the front end," Donalds said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"And now that they lost, they're going to hide behind judges and say, 'Well, that's not fair. Everybody needs a day in court.'"

"We cannot set up a situation in our country where you have one president just ignore the law — be flagrant, let millions of people in, and then try to use our own court and legal system against us because we simply can't hire enough judges. We don't have the infrastructure," Donalds added.

"It will take a decade, if not longer, to process all of these people. It's simply not right. It's not fair to the American people. President Trump is right in this, and that's why he's going to deport criminal illegal aliens first, and then go through the process of sending a lot of people home."

