Trump Promises Revival of American Dream

In a town hall event in Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump vowed to restore the American dream, focusing on economic revival, energy independence, and reducing living costs.

On Thursday, Trump took center stage in La Crosse, Wisconsin, rallying supporters with a promise to bring back the American dream in a aired live on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

An oil site in Alaska is the biggest in the world —"could be bigger than Saudi Arabia," Trump said. "Well, we're gonna start that up. We're gonna become the energy capital of the world."

Trump promised that by boosting domestic energy production, the U.S. could pay down its national debt, reduce taxes, and ultimately lower the cost of living.

"Your groceries are gonna come tumbling down. And your interest rates are gonna be tumbling down," he said.

"Then you're gonna go out. You're gonna buy a beautiful house. OK, you're gonna buy a beautiful house. That's called the American Dream, the American dream," he said.

