Trump: Harris a Great 'Flip-Flopper'

Former President Donald Trump has said Kamala Harris is bad at many things, but he did offer a compliment to the vice president Thursday during a rally in Potterville, Michigan.

Trump said it's "amazing" that Harris is promising all these changes when she and President Joe Biden have been in charge.

"Isn't it amazing? They go three years and now they say, 'oh, we're gonna do this, we're gonna do that,'" Trump said during the event broadcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"The only good thing that she's [good at] is flip-flopping. She's the greatest flip-flopper. Things that she never even thought of. She probably goes back to her room and gets sick to her stomach when she says what she has to say because she's a Marxist, she's a fascist, and she never believed them.

"And now she's saying, 'oh, we want to build a strong border.' Where has she been for three-and-a-half years as we took in 20 million people, many of them horrible criminals?"

