John Schnatter to Newsmax: Trump Returned 'My Freedom of Speech'

President Donald Trump has "given me my freedom of speech back," said Papa John's founder John Schnatter.

"I forever have to honor and respect and admire what Trump has done for the entrepreneur that has a voice as a conservative," Schnatter told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"He's given me my freedom of speech back. He's given me my liberty back. And I'm indebted for the rest of my life, because now I can go out and speak my mind — of course, in a constructive way.

"And I can live my life without the fear of retaliation from the government. He weaponized the government and they weaponized the media. And when you're conservative and you have notoriety and influence, you get attacked," he said.

Schnatter stepped down as chairman of Papa John's board in 2018 after he apologized for using a racial slur about Black people during a conference call.

His resignation came months after he had quit as CEO in the wake of controversial remarks concerning the National Football League's handling of national anthem protests.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had kneeled during the anthem to protest what he said was police mistreatment of Black men, and other players started kneeling as well.

"The controversy is polarizing the customer, polarizing the country," Schnatter said during a conference call about the company's earnings in November 2017.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com