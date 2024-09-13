Trump in Nevada: Of Course I Was Angry at Debate

Former President Donald Trump took to the battleground state of Nevada on Friday night and agreed with those who thought he sounded angry during Tuesday night's debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia.

"But people said that I was angry during the debate, and I said, why wouldn't I be angry?" Trump said at the World Expo Market Center in Las Vegas in a rally that aired live on Newsmax and was simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "Of course I'm angry. We got 21 million people that came into our country invading our communities, invading our cities and our towns, and destroying our country.

"I'm angry about Venezuelan gangs taking over Aurora, Colorado, and I'm angry about illegal Haitian migrants taking over Springfield, Ohio. You see that mess, don't you? And the Colorado governor [Democrat Jared Polis] is petrified. He's scared. He doesn't know what to do. The Venezuelans are attacking my state, he said. The Venezuelans have big AK 47s. … Where the hell do they get these guns? Our soldiers can't get these guns. They're taking over our country from within. I mean, can you believe it? And we got Kamala.

"I'm angry about young American girls being raped and murdered by savage criminal aliens that come into our country very easily, but very illegally. I'm angry about rampant inflation destroying our middle class, and the American people are angry, too. We're all angry. Country is being wrecked. That's why 53 days from now, we're going to tell Harris that we've had enough. Our country can't take it anymore. Comrade Kamala Harris. You're fired. You're fired. Get out, get out!"

Trump also remarked about Harris' interview earlier in the day with a Philadelphia TV station while she was campaigning in western Pennsylvania. It was her first one-on-one TV media interview since replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democrat ticket in late July.

"Today, she had a terrible interview," Trump said. "Did you see the interview she had today? She can't talk. She can't talk. She can't talk without maybe getting the answers. What's the story with that?"

Trump then referred to Harris' performance during the debate.

"Did she get the questions? Do you think so?" Trump said, turning his head to look at the audience on his left. "I hear she got the questions, and I also heard she had something in the ear, a little something in the ear. ‘No, Kamala, do this. Say it this way. Kamala. OK. Be quiet. Too many people watching.'

"She had a terrible interview today with the Philadelphia TV station. A big word salad. She just kept talking, talking, talking. She had no idea what the hell she was saying. She reminded me of Sleepy Joe Biden."

