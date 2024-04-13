×
Tags: donald trump | manhattan | stormy daniels | alvin bragg | juan merchan | trial | matthew whitaker

Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump's Legally Weak N.Y. Case to Proceed

By    |   Saturday, 13 April 2024 01:16 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's hush money case in New York, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, is legally weak but will proceed nonetheless, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Saturday.

Whitaker told "Saturday Report" that "the facts are pretty well known."

"And as I laid out earlier, this is not a strong legal case. The Federal Election Commission has already said this isn't a violation of federal law. The Southern District of New York has already passed, and Alvin Bragg's predecessor already passed on this case. And so, it's legally weak, but you know, they're going to make us go through it."

Last month, Judge Juan M. Merchan issued a gag order on Trump.

According to the Associated Press, Bragg has maintained that the case is not about politics but instead about "someone" who "lied again and again to protect their interests and evade the laws to which we are all held accountable."

