Trump Jabs Harris: Only Candidate Running on Raising Taxes

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump goaded Democrat Kamala Harris as the only candidate he's ever known to campaign on raising taxes.

Trump made the comments at a rally in Las Vegas, carried live by Newsmax, his second of the day after appearing in Tempe, Arizona, earlier Thursday.

"If Kamala gets four more years, she will obliterate our economy, kill millions of jobs, kill thousands of people, too, by the way, and destroy your family finances — probably forever," Trump told the crowd.

"Kamala's inflation has already cost the typical family over $30,000 in higher prices. ... Everybody I speak to, they talk about groceries. You know, such a basic term, 'groceries.' The groceries, they mean every single item of grocery, because your foods have gone up 50[%], 60[%], 70% — much more than the fake news tells you."

Trump then geared his message toward Nevadans. The state is one of the seven battleground states that will decide the election.

"They went crazy, and now she wants to raise taxes on the typical Las Vegas family by an average of $5,000 a year. The only one I've ever known, campaigning on raising taxes," he said.

"Think of it, she wants to tax, think of what this means, she wants to tax unrealized gains. In other words, you don't know if you have a gain or not."

