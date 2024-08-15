WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Campaign Brings Back Corey Lewandowski

By    |   Thursday, 15 August 2024 01:34 PM EDT

Corey Lewandowski, who served as campaign manager for former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, is being brought back.

The Trump campaign confirmed the hiring of Lewandowski and several other Trump campaign veterans, including Taylor Budowich, Alex Bruesewitz, Alex Pfeiffer, and Tim Murtaugh.

"As we head into the home stretch of this election, we are continuing to add to our impressive campaign team," Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, Trump's 2024 campaign managers said.

Lewandowski has remained an informer adviser to Trump since his successful 2016 campaign, while Murtaugh was the communications director on Trump's 2020 presidential campaign. Pfeiffer, Bruesewitz, and Budowich were all top officials at MAGA Inc.

"Their unmatched experience will help President Trump prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the most radical ticket in American history," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said.

The moves come as Trump seeks to slow the momentum of Vice President Kamala Harris, who earned the Democrat nomination three weeks ago after President Joe Biden dropped out.

"The race has changed," Lewandowski, a longtime adviser to the former president, told Reuters, last week. "There's a lot of us that wanted to very actively run against Joe Biden. We felt very good about our race."

Lewandowski told Reuters that Harris was politically vulnerable given her role in addressing illegal immigration, among other issues that are part of extensive research the party has gathered on her record.

In 2021, Lewandowski was removed from a pro-Trump super PAC after he was accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a donor's wife. The charges were dismissed in exchange for Lewandowski attending counseling, paying a fine and doing community service.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

