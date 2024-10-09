Trump: Harris Will Bring '1929-Style Depression'

During his rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, former President Donald Trump warned that if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the election, she will "deliver a 1929-style depression, not recession."

Trump added, “She's the taxing queen. She's going to raise your taxes where you're going to be at least paying at least $3,000 a year."

Trump went on to rip Harris' proposed tax policies, which he said include raising estate taxes, taxing unrealized capital gains, and raising corporate taxes.

He showed a campaign ad warning that Harris plans to raise families' taxes by nearly $2,600 a year. In the ad, Trump said costs have skyrocketed under the Biden-Harris administration and that families don't have the money to pay higher taxes."

He said, if reelected, he "will deliver lower taxes, lower regulations, low energy costs, low interest rates, low inflation, and the greatest economy in the history of the world, which we had four years ago."

The former president said he's spoken to many business owners and he's noticed a recurring theme.

"Everybody said, 'We're not doing well. The taxes are too high. The interest rates, we can't borrow money at 10%.' They were at 2% with me," he said.

But Trump assured supporters he will make changes should he win.

"We will pass tax cuts for workers like you haven't seen before. And we will have no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security benefits for our great great, great, great seniors. Right. No tax," he said.

