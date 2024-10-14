Tim Murtaugh to Newsmax: Harris Projecting on Trump

Senior adviser to the Trump 2024 campaign, Tim Murtaugh, told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris is projecting onto former President Donald Trump an apprehension toward doing interviews.

Speaking to Rob Finnerty on his new prime-time show "Finnerty," Murtaugh began by stating that "people accuse you of what they themselves are guilty of, and usually, it's generally a good practice if you're going to try to level some kind of attack against your political opponent to have some kernel of truth in there somewhere."

Most notably and recently, Trump appeared on the widely popular "Flagrant" comedy podcast last week. Another popular podcast, "Bussin' With The Boys," announced that Trump would appear on their podcast this week.

Murtaugh went on to add, "But we all know that it has been Kamala Harris' strategy from the very beginning, as soon as they pushed [President] Joe Biden, and they couped him, really, and shoved him off the stage and rammed her in there without very much discussion, she became the candidate. They were hoping to ride the media euphoria and this vibe of joy that she was trying to sell, hoping to ride that all the way to Election Day. But that obviously wasn't working. She is the one who's been hiding, and now she's been forced to come out and do interviews."

On Monday, Fox News announced that Harris would be doing an interview with the network on Wednesday.

Murtaugh called it a "desperate move by her."

"This is, again, a radical change in strategy," Murtaugh continued. "And the media is not calling it this — the mainstream media, that is. But this is a reboot of her campaign. They would rather that she not go out and do these interviews. And so this is a desperate cry for help from her campaign. Think about what's going on here. She's having a problem with Black voters. She's having a problem with Hispanics. She's having a problem with working people, with union members. The Teamsters didn't even endorse her. The firefighters union didn't endorse her in Michigan. Two major Arab-American organizations who always endorsed Democrats failed to endorse her."

"She is scrambling about trying to find a strategy, trying to find a message — again, voters care about the economy and the border. They do not care about a note from Kamala Harris' doctor, or the fact that she's screaming for debates. Again, the candidate who is losing is the one who is screaming for debates and trying to get every interview now they can possibly get her hands on. And they know that's a risk because she's a train wreck waiting to happen."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com