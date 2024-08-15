Trump: Harris Betrayed Israel to Pacify Dems' Hamas Caucus

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris has betrayed Israel "to appease the Hamas caucus and the radical Democrat Party" and that if he's elected in November, he will stand with Israel and protect America's Jewish community, which has been victim of a huge spike in antisemitism.

Trump spoke at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club just hours after he held his second news conference in about a week. The event, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform, marked the launch of the "Jewish Voices for Trump" coalition that will be championing Jewish heritage, defending Israel, and supporting Trump's campaign to retake the White House.

"The toxic poison of antisemitism now courses through the veins of [the] radical Democrat Party," Trump said. "This is a radical, radical group of people; I never thought I'd see that either. They have gone crazy and instead of expunging this hatred, Kamala Harris is pandering to it."

Trump said Harris disrespected Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by not attending his speech in front of a joint session of Congress on July 24, and when they finally met days later, "it was like she couldn't stay. She just wanted to get out of the room."

"You can't have that," Trump said. "She'll let it go. She'll let Israel go. We're here tonight because we believe that this vicious outbreak of militant antisemitism must be given no quarter, no safe harbor, no place in a civilized society. We must reject it in our schools, reject it in our foreign policy, reject it in our immigration system, and reject it at the ballot box this November."

Trump said Harris is the candidate of "the forces who want to destroy Western civilization," particularly Israel and Jewish people, and he slammed Harris for reportedly wanting to impose an arms embargo against Israel, something the Harris campaign has denied.

"This is unthinkable," Trump said. "She said that she wanted to impose an arms embargo on them. … Under no circumstances should a radical extremist who flirts with an embargo against Israel ever become commander in chief of the U.S. military. You know, once the enemy sees, if she was ever in there, they will take advantage of Israel. The biggest strength that Israel has is they know with me that they have total protection. They will not know that if this other one gets in, they almost know certainly that they will have no protection."

Trump said he has to brand Harris as a "radical left lunatic" because if he doesn't, she'll "get a lot of support, get a lot of money coming in from lots of bad places."

"So, we have to win the election," he said. "When I'm back in the Oval Office, I will support Israel's right to win its war on terror, and I will give Israel the support that it needs to win. But I do want them to win fast. Wouldn't it be nice if they could win fast? And we have to let them win.

"We will restore stability and peace to the Middle East, and we will be sure that it will be peace through strength."

