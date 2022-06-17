Don Jr. Hits 'Red Flags'

Donald Trump Jr. challenged the concept of "red flag" laws being considered as part of potential federal gun control legislation, telling Newsmax that advocates would routinely accuse firearms owners of being a danger and have their guns confiscated.

"They would never do that," he intoned sarcastically on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Friday. "Obviously the same Karens that have been driving by themselves in chorus with seven masks on would never call their neighbor crazy because they had a gun case walking out of their car because they were taking their kid hunting. They would never exploit that."

So-called red flag laws, also called risk protection orders, allow individuals to petition law enforcement or a court to confiscate weapons from someone for varying lengths of time claiming they are a danger to themselves or someone else.

Critics of the laws claim they are violations of both the 2nd Amendment, the individual constitutional right to keep and bear arms, and 14th Amendment, having property confiscated without due process because often the accused is not given a chance to present evidence in their favor, or even notified that a claim has been made against them.

While 19 states and the District of Columbia have red flag laws, the House of Representatives passed a federal version last week 224-202 largely on party lines.

Some senators announced to much ballyhoo that a bipartisan framework on gun control had been reached in the upper house, but some of that optimism has supposedly faded over "red flag" provisions.

"You know what would happen? Law enforcement would be obligated. People in neighborhoods that actually need their 2nd Amendment rights would be the ones that wouldn't be able to pay for the countless lawyers and hundreds of hours it would be just to be able to get due process," said Trump, a son of the former president.

Trump referenced the recent Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, in which a jury awarded the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor more than $10 million after Heard wrote an Op-Ed about spousal abuse, which many interpreted as about Depp.

"Let's take the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp scenario," Trump said. "What do you think she'd do if those things were there? You know, you have ... a mad ex because of a bad breakup.

"You happen to be a gun enthusiast. 'I think he's going to shoot someone.' 'He said he's going to do something.' Whatever it would be. And of course, there'd never be any recourse to the individual. Because you know, they were acting in good faith."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!