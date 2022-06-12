McConnell Touts Senate Gun Reform as 'Bipartisan Product'

A group of 20 senators announced they have a framework for potential gun legislation and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is hailing the work as a "bipartisan product."

"The principles they announced today show the value of dialogue and cooperation," McConnell wrote in a statement, according to The Hill.

"I continue to hope their discussions yield a bipartisan product that makes significant headway on key issues like mental health and school safety, respects the Second Amendment, earns broad support in the Senate, and makes a difference for our country."

The fact that 10 Republican senators have signed on to Sunday's announcement shows the 50-50 Senate could reach the 60-vote threshold to pass gun control in the wake of mass shootings, including a Uvalde, Texas, massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers in the home state of Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Cornyn led the negotiating group with Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who hails from the home state of the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Among the safety measures are nationwide "red-flag" laws and increasing funding for school security and mental health services, according to the report.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who is retiring at the end of this year, said last week he hopes half of the 50 Republican senators sign on to the deal.