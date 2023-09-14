Trump: 'Crooked Joe' Left Out of Hunter Charges

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized the indictment of Hunter Biden on three gun charges, saying those are the only charges that don't implicate his father, President Joe Biden.

"This, the gun charge, is the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden. One down, Eleven to go!" Trump posted on Truth Social, referring to 11 other allegations made by Republican lawmakers of tax and money laundering crimes Hunter Biden has committed.

"The Democrats, with all of their horrible, very unfair, and mostly illegal Witch Hunts, have started a process that is very dangerous for our Country," Trump added. "They have opened the proverbial Pandora's Box, and it is possible that the USA will never be the same again. SO SAD!!!"

In another Truth Social post, Trump referenced Department of Justice special counsel David Weiss, who delivered the indictment on Hunter Biden.

"Prosecutor Weiss is appointed by the 2 Democrat Senators of Delaware under Blue Slip!" Trump posted.

Democrat lawmakers and the mainstream media have long countered complaints about investigations into Hunter Biden because they claimed Weiss was appointed as the U.S. attorney for Delaware under Trump.

But Democrat Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons of Delaware had to sign off on Weiss' appointment because of a longstanding Senate policy, known as "blue slip," that allows home-state senators to approve of presidential appointments of U.S. attorneys and judges.

Weiss had been investigating Hunter Biden on tax evasion and gun charges since 2018 before the DOJ and President Joe Biden's son reached a plea deal in July, where Hunter Biden would not face any jail time and have immunity from future prosecutions.

But Delaware U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika would not sign off on the deal, and it collapsed. Weiss was then named special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland in August.