Donald Trump Jr. Slams Backlash for Jason Aldean's New Song

Donald Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump's eldest son, defended country music star Jason Aldean's new song, "Try That In A Small Town," amid criticism from the left.

Appearing on former Fox News host Megyn Kelly's podcast, Trump called the song "wholesome" and condemned CMT for pulling the music video from its broadcasts.

"I think it's insane," Trump, who is friends with Aldean, said of the backlash. "It's what we're seeing time and time again, just capitulation to the radical left."

The song, which features lyrics critical of crime against law enforcement, was heavily criticized by mainstream media outlets after Aldean released a music video painting Black Lives Matter riots in a negative light.

"I mean, that song is 100% accurate — that it's against the BLM/Antifa riots," Trump argued. "It's 100% true that that would happen in a small town if you messed around with that. I wish the rest of America functioned that way.

"It's shocking that even Country Music Television can seemingly just disavow literally their entire audience to Hollywood, and we've just seen too much of that," he added.

Trump bashed claims made that Aldean's lyrics were sympathetic or supportive of lynching and retaliating in other racist ways, lamenting that "literally everything, everything has become racism."

Trump is just the latest Republican figure to back Aldean. On Thursday, his father backed up the star.

The Daily Mail reported that others like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., have also supported him.

"My political views have never been something I've hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don't agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night," Aldean wrote Tuesday on Twitter.