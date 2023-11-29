Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Dimon, Wall Street Fear Former President

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax Wednesday the suggestion by JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon that corporate leaders back Nikki Haley for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is nothing more than trying to keep Wall Street's grip on the U.S. political agenda.

"They want the power," Trump, eldest son of former President Donald Trump, told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "They wanted it with [Ron] DeSantis. They gave him billions of dollars over that, [which] was pilfered by his super PACS and blown by the worst social media programming in the world.

"Once you see Ron DeSantis in long form, you realize he's not your guy. So the next one is Nikki Haley. The problem is, they fear Donald Trump because they understand that Donald Trump will do what's right for the American people, not what's right for Wall Street billionaires and executives like Jamie Dimon."

Trump Jr. said Wall Street wants someone who answers to them and not someone like his father, who puts the American people first.

"They want someone that has no choice but to answer to them because their entire political existence is due to them and their money," he said. "They're desperate to stop that. You've seen that; it's the uniparty all over again. They don't care if it's this or that; they want the power and the control."

Trump Jr. said the American people are starting to realize that even some politicians who tout their conservatism don't have their best interests in mind.

"People's eyes have been opened the last seven, eight years," he said. "They understand that what they're being sold is not necessarily the bill of goods that's actually going to ever be delivered. They're aware of that. And now that they're aware, that's really scary to those parties. They can't lie to them the way they used to and get away with it."

