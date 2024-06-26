Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden to Dodge Issues, Attack Trump's Character

Illegal immigration, among other issues, will surely be a sticking point for President Joe Biden during Thursday night's debate, so the president will resort to ad hominem attacks on former President Donald Trump, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax.

"The border," Meuser told "American Agenda" on Wednesday, "that's the last thing Joe Biden is going to want to talk about in the debate. By the way, because it's an unmitigated disaster created on day one when they came into office ... Biden, all he's going to try to do is attack President Trump on certain things, like the frivolous trial that took place in New York. Last thing he wants to do is talk about issues because his administration has been a complete, utter, failure from A to Z."

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who CNN has shut out from participating in the debate, appeared Tuesday on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" delivering his opinion that Trump will win the debate and people will also tune in to observe Biden's mental "acuity."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com