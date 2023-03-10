Alina Habba to Newsmax: Trump's Popularity Causing Persecution

Former President Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax Friday that his popularity, coupled with his running for president again in 2024, is causing the barrage of legal cases being brought against him civilly and criminally.

"The more cases we get, the [harder] they hit. It's because he's effective," Habba said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Friday. "It's the same reason he's not on the news that often. They don't want his voice out there. And, unfortunately, you're not going to suppress him because his base is strong, his numbers are strong, and he's doing very well."

Habba said she has never seen anyone persecuted like Trump has been, considering the real problems Americans are facing.

"I've never seen anything like it before. It's completely unheard-of," she said. "It's un-American. And, quite honestly, the fact that we have real crime happening in this country, we have a real problem with homelessness, we have a real problem with our border, we have real problem with the corrupt system and a son of a president that we know we know has done things that are illegal and, meanwhile, they're more focused on Trump and the Trump family — whose children, frankly, are ethical and wonderful, outstanding people — and it's very sad. It's sad, honestly."

The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump could be charged criminally in New York by the Manhattan district attorney for his part in paying a former porn star "hush money" to cover up an alleged affair.

The report said District Attorney Alvin Bragg is offering Trump the chance to testify in front of a grand jury investigating the matter, something usually not done unless the investigation subject is going to be charged in the case.

If he were to be indicted, the Times report said, it would be the first time a president, sitting or former, faced criminal charges.

The Manhattan criminal case is just one of several legal entanglements in which the former president finds himself, including a second civil defamation case against him from author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who claims Trump sexually assaulted her at the Bergdorf Goodman store on Fifth Avenue in New York City in the mid-1990s.

Trump has denied the accusations.

The Hill reported Friday that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that Carroll's attorney can use the 2005 "Access Hollywood" outtake video of Trump talking crudely about women with the host of the show.

Kaplan also ruled that two other women accusing Trump of sexual assault will be allowed to testify at the trial, according to the report.

Habba said she is ready for the spring trial in that case.

"There's absolutely no proof of any of it. Nobody saw it, and there were six floors of no one around; so we're waiting to see what happens with that," she said. "We're looking forward to vindicating him on that one."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!