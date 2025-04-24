Paxton to Newsmax: Trump EO Requiring Transparency of Foreign Funding to Schools 'Great Move'

President Donald Trump's executive order demanding transparency from colleges receiving billions in foreign money is a "great move ... to make these institutions more transparent, so that the American public knows exactly what's going on," says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"There's a globalist mentality among the elite. And they clearly have benefited from resources of all kinds, particularly financial resources," Paxton said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"And there's no reason the American people should know that their educational institutions are being funded by these foreign entities and foreign actors. They should know," he added.

Trump's order, signed Wednesday, directed the administration to enforce existing laws requiring universities to disclose when they receive large foreign gifts, amid worries by Trump of foreign influence at universities.

It directed Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to take steps to require universities to disclose specific details about foreign funding, including "the true source and purpose of the funds," a White House fact sheet said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

