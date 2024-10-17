Trump Pokes Fun at NYC Legal Woes at Al Smith Dinner

Former President Donald Trump, speaking at the Al Smith charity dinner in New York City on Thursday night, said it was nice to come to the Big Apple without having to appear in court.

"It's really a pleasure anywhere in New York without a subpoena for my appearance," Trump said to laughter at the New York Hilton Midtown in an event that benefits Catholic charities. "Anytime I don't get a subpoena, I'm very happy."

The dinner, which in a presidential election year traditionally features both major party candidates for some good-natured ribbing and roasting – Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris declined to attend Thursday night – is named after the first major-party Roman Catholic presidential nominee, four-term Democrat New York Gov. Al Smith, who lost to Republican Herbert Hoover in the 1928 election.

Trump's speech was simulcast on Newsmax.

Playing on the legal theme, Trump joked with Democrat New York Mayor Eric Adams, who is facing federal charges alleging he secured bribes from foreign nationals and illegal campaign contributions in exchange for political favors.

"Mayor Adams, good luck with everything," Trump said while looking at Adams on the huge dais. "They went after you. They went after you, mayor. Yeah, boy, I knew that nine-and-a-half months ago. I said, you know, he just said something [bad] about the [Biden-Harris] administration. He's going to be indicted. Any moment.

"And guess what happened? But you're going to win. I think you're going to win. I know you're going to win. So good luck. Good luck. I don't like what they do. I don't like what they do."

In 2020, Trump and Joe Biden appeared at the event virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2016, Trump and Hillary Clinton spoke. Trump noted that Harris was the first Democrat presidential candidate to skip since Walter Mondale in 1984."

"The last Democrat not to attend this important event was Walter Mondale, and it did not go very well for him," Trump said. "He lost 49 states, and he won one: Minnesota. So, I said, there's no way I'm missing it. .. But that's true, Walter Mondale, 49 to 1. He was expected to do well, and it didn't work out. It shows you there is a God. I mean, for those people that are questioning it."

