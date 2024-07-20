Trump Hails Elon Musk's $45 Million a Month

Former President Donald Trump said he loves billionaire Elon Musk during a campaign rally Saturday in Michigan.

"Elon endorsed me recently, the other day. He's great. I love Musk. He's a brilliant guy,” Trump said at his rally,which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "I've always had a good relationship with him."

Trump referenced Elon's vow to donate $45 million a month to his campaign.

"He gives me $45 million a month — not $45 million, $45 million a month ... He didn't even mention it to me. Other guys give you $2 and you have to take them to lunch. He's a great guy," Trump said.

Trump said Musk has never pressured him regarding his stance on electric vehicles.

"He's never mentioned to me, 'Why are you hitting the electric cars?' I'm not; they're incredible, but they're not for everybody. Some people need to drive long distances. They tend to be more expensive and they may be made in China," Trump said.

Trump said he isn't against electric cars, he's "totally for them," but that you can't have 100% electric cars on the market.