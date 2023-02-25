Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump to Give SOTU-Style Speech at CPAC

Dick Morris, adviser to former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, told Newsmax on Saturday that Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference will resemble something akin to a State of the Union address.

"He is laying out at CPAC, as he has in a couple of speeches recently, a full second-term agenda where he's going to talk about Section 230 — about free speech, but from the internet. He is going to talk about the" World Health Organization and its plans to manage the United States' next pandemic. And "he's going to talk about the threats to our freedom emerging," Morris, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," told "Saturday Report."

"And I think it's going to be an amazing speech. I think it will be a little bit more like a State of the Union speech for the start of his second term." Trump is seeking the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination.

Morris went on to contend that the only network that covers Trump with any degree of breadth "is Newsmax." He said DirecTV's dropping of the conservative news network was an act of "censorship" and "political intervention in the election" — topics he expects Trump to cover in his speech.

CPAC 2023 will occur March 1-4 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. This marks the event's first return to the Washington, D.C., region since 2020.

